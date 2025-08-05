The Montreal Alouettes signed four players to their roster on Tuesday, headlined by veteran defensive backs Ciante Evans and Brandin Dandridge.

The Alouettes also signed defensive back Don Callis and linebacker Caleb Johnson. All four additions are Americans.

Evans, 32, returns to Montreal for a third stint after playing 13 games with the team in 2019 and another 10 in 2023. Evans has also made stops with the Calgary Stampeders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and BC Lions in his nine-year career.

The Fort Worth, Tex. native was named to the All-CFL team in 2017, when he totaled 53 tackles and five interceptions over 17 games.

Dandridge, 28, has spent the entirety of his CFL with the Ottawa Redblacks. In five years with the team, he appeared in 40 games and collected 90 tackles and 11 interceptions.

Dandridge was named an East Division All-Star following the 2023 campaign, when he intercepted five passes and scored two touchdowns.

Callis and Johnson were each with the Alouettes during training camp earlier this summer.

Montreal was steamrolled 34-6 in a clash against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday that featured the East and West Division leaders. They are second in the East Division at 5-3 entering Week 10.