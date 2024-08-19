The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that American all-star receiver Austin Mack is back with the team.

Mack returns after spending the season to date pursuing an NFL opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons. He was released by the Falcons last week after appearing in their first preseason game.

The 26-year-old further boosts the league-best Alouettes, who have a 9-1 record this season, but are currently without receiver Tyson Philpot due to injury.

“We just added a star receiver to our roster, and we are very happy about it,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said. “Mack was a key part of our success in 2023; he knows our coaches, our players, and is familiar with our systems. Plus, he's someone who brings a lot with his positive attitude. It's a great day for our organization.”

Mack finished fifth in the CFL last year with 1,154 receiving yards, recording four touchdowns on 78 receptions.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver was named a CFL all-star last season and helped the Alouettes upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup.

Mack signed signed with the Falcons in January after the Alouettes' Grey Cup run but remains under contract with Montreal until 2025.

He took part in seven offensive snaps during the Falcons' 20-13 pre-season loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday and failed to catch his one target.

The Ohio State alum first signed in Montreal in May of 2023 after previous stints with the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers.