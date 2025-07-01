The Montreal Alouettes have signed American wide receiver Alexander Hollins, the team announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 170-pound wide out was with the Edmonton Elks during their most recent training camp last May. The 28-year-old recorded 61 receptions for 937 yards with six touchdowns in 2024. The Yazoo City, Miss. native earned West Division All-CFL honours in 2023 after recording 78 receptions for 1,173 yards with nine touchdowns.

Over 38 career CFL games all with the Lions, he has registered 152 receptions for 2,227 yards with 16 touchdowns.

The American also spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, recording two receptions for 46 yards.

Montreal also announced the signing of American linebacker Caleb Johnson.

The 5-foot-11, 228-pound defender signed with the Arlington Renegades in Nov. 2024. In 2025, he made 19 tackles (13 solos, 6 assists), two tackles for loss, and one sack in ten games.

In 2023, Johnson made 13 tackles (5 solos, 8 assists) in four preseason games with the New York Jets.

Montreal (3-1) will try to rebound from their first loss of the season as they will host the B.C. Lions (1-3) Saturday, who will try to snap a three-game skid.