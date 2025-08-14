Alouettes' Evans, Lemon fined for celebrations in loss to Elks
TORONTO - Montreal Alouettes quarterback Caleb Evans and defensive lineman Shawn Lemon have been fined by the CFL for their celebrations in a 23-22 loss to the Edmonton Elks on Friday.
Evans was punished for pretending to fire a weapon after one play.
Lemon's violation was less specific, but the CFL says he brought the league into disrepute through a celebration.
The CFL does not announce the amounts of player fines.
Montreal (5-4-0) is second in the CFL East and visits the B.C. Lions on Saturday.
Evans is expected to start for the Alouettes with veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson (elbow) going on the six-game injured list this week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.