Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo took home the Most Outstanding Player award at the 110th Grey Cup.

Fajardo threw for 290 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Alouettes 28-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Brea, Calif., native led a 91-yard touchdown drive in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter to secure the Grey Cup for the Alouettes.

Fajardo, 31, threw for 3,847 yards with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the regular season for the Alouettes.