The Montreal Alouettes are ready to defend their Grey Cup title when they take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to open the season on Thursday.

Underdogs last year, the Alouettes were able to upset the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 in the East Division Finals then mounted a late comeback to take down the Blue Bombers 28-24 in the Grey Cup.

Despite holding the title of defending champion, Montreal is a 7.5-point underdog per FanDuel when they play in the Grey Cup rematch in Winnipeg.

"I don't care who put us where, I just care what we do," Alouettes head coach Jason Maas told TSN690 on Wednesday. "It just adds more fuel to the fire."

The Alouettes feel like they did a good job bringing back the majority of the core that won them a Grey Cup, despite losing star wide receiver Austin Mack to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and star running back William Stanback to the BC Lions.

Montreal was able to retain linebackers Darnell Sankey, Frederic Chagnon, and Tyrell Richards, as well as fullback Alexandre Gagne to help keep their defence intact.

The team also added defensive linemen Derek Wiggan and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund from the Calgary Stampeders to further enhance their defence.

"I think it's important [to bring those guys back]", said Maas. "It was very important to keep a core group of guys who understood what we're about, what we do in practice, how we compete, and how we take care of one another. Plus, we added pieces from other teams we felt like would fit into this group after watching them play and hearing what type of teammates they are."

Maas joined the Alouettes in December of 2022 after the team finished second in the East Division going 9-9 and losing to the Argonauts in the East Final. He replaced general manager Danny Maciocia as head coach after Maciocia had taken the job on an interim basis after firing Khari Jones.

The 48-year-old jumped into the roll and immediately had success, going 11-7 last season and surprising the Canadian football world by winning the Grey Cup.

Despite the success, Maas' long-term plans for the franchise haven't changed, and he is still focused on instilling a culture of winning.

"It was just about getting it set in the right direction," said Maas. "We've had our growing pains. Last year didn't go perfectly but the thing about our mood in the building and the effort every day was the same, constant, and persistent. That's what propelled us in the end.

"There was no plan except to come in and work hard every day, compete, and do it with a line mindset where guys play for each other. They're playing for Montreal, Quebec, and the 425, which means they're playing for someone other than themselves every single day."

Montreal is acutely aware that the Blue Bombers still remain as a pinnacle of success in the CFL's recent history.

Winnipeg has had the best record in the CFL in two of the past three seasons and won the West Divisions in all three years. They are also a hungry team that has made the Grey Cup game four straight years, only winning once.

The Blue Bombers have nine returning starters this season and the defence could have a new look to it with Jordan Younger replacing Richie Hall as the team's defensive co-ordinator.

"It'll be a challenge to physically match up against them," said Mass. They have nine returning starters and they've been a great defence for a long time with hall of famers. You'd like to think you know what they're going to do and what they're about, but with a new coordinator, you just have to watch what they're doing and attack it when you see it."