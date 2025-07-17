Quarterback Davis Alexander led the Montreal Alouettes to a comeback victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday, but suffered a leg injury as he ran the winning touchdown into the end zone in the fourth quarter.

As Alexander scampered into the end zone from 10 yards out to make the score 26-25, he grabbed at the back of his leg as he crossed the goal line.

He waived off the training staff and stayed out to attempt a two-point conversion that was not successful.

"It's a tough thing. I mean, it's something that we're going to have to evaluate and figure out what to do from here. Obviously I'll be out for a little bit," Alexander told TSN's Matthew Scianitti after the game.

After the Alouettes forced the Argonauts into a late turnover, Caleb Evans came out to finish the game at quarterback while Alexander remained on the sidelines.

Alexander returned to action on Thursday after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

With the victory he ran his personal record to 8-0, tying CFL legend Danny McManus for the best start to a career.