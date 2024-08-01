HAMILTON — Davis Alexander will make his first CFL start Friday night when the Montreal Alouettes visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Alexander was listed atop Montreal's quarterback depth chart Thursday, ahead of veteran Caleb Evans and first-year player James Morgan.

The Portland State product replaced Evans in last week's 20-16 win over Saskatchewan, completing 15-of-18 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns in rallying Montreal (6-1) to the victory.

Evans got the start ahead of incumbent Cody Fajardo, who had been placed on the six-game injury list with a hamstring ailment.

Fajardo came off six-game injured list and resumed practising with Montreal this week but won't dress Friday.

Hamilton (2-5) has won two straight, including Sunday's 44-28 road decision in Edmonton.

Ticats starter Bo Levi Mitchell had a career-best five touchdown passes versus the Elks.

