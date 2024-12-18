MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed Canadian defensive lineman Lwal Uguak to a one-year extension Wednesday.

The deal keeps Uguak with Montreal through the 2026 season.

The six-foot-five, 271-pound Edmonton native had five tackles in five regular-season games with Montreal last season. He registered three tackles in the Alouettes' 30-28 East Division loss to Toronto.

Uguak began his '24 season with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, registering two tackles, a sack and pass knockdown in three exhibition games.

Montreal selected Uguak in the first round, seventh overall, in the 2023 CFL draft. He had 16 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in 18 regular-season contests as a rookie.

Uguak added 11 tackles and three pass knockdowns in the playoffs as Montreal went on to win the '23 Grey Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.