MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed American wide receiver Cole Spieker to a contract extension through 2026 on Tuesday.

The six-foot-two, 215-pound Spieker has caught 49 passes for 710 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games this season.

Spieker, who played college ball at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, joined the Alouettes in 2022.

In 2023, the 28-year-old totalled 389 receiving yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

He also caught three passes for 62 yards and one touchdown in the Grey Cup, including a reception on third-and-five that helped set up Tyson Philpot's game-winning TD.

The Alouettes (11-3-1) are on a bye after clinching first place in the East Division last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.