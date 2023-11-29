Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said Wednesday at the team's year-end press conference that he is planning to meet free agent running back William Stanback this week.

Stanback, who can become a free agent on Feb. 13 at noon ET, is coming off an 800-yard season for the Alouettes, helping them capture their first Grey Cup title since 2010.

The 29-year-old native New Yorker completed his fifth season with the Alouettes after returning to the club in 2020 following a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stanback rushed for 1,176 yards and three touchdowns in his first season back with the Alouettes in 2021, earning a Most Outstanding Player nomination.

Stanback suffered a broken foot at the beginning of 2022 and was placed on the six-game injured list. He returned in Week 18 and finished the season with 34 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Stanback scored a touchdown and ran for 68 yards in Als' Grey Cup win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Virginia Union University product has played in 62 career games for the Alouettes, racking up 3,716 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Maciocia also noted that the Alouettes have begun to work on contracts with potential free agents Shawn Lemon, Darnell Sankey, and Tyrice Beverette, saying, "We've already begun working it. We've had conversations already. All three are part of that foundation we've been talking about. The good news is that the organization wants them back and they want to be back."