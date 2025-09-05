MONTREAL - It’s a battle for first place, if you can believe it.

They’re two of the CFL’s coldest teams – the Montreal Alouettes are on a four-game skid, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have dropped three straight – yet the East Division’s top spot will be up for grabs when they meet Saturday afternoon at Molson Stadium.

"That's crazy, huh?” said Alouettes safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy. “We lost four games in a row, they lost three, and you're telling us that we're one game away from first place?

“There's a lot at stake.”

A Montreal (5-6) victory would lift the Alouettes into a first-place tie with Hamilton (6-5) in the wide-open East. And the return of several starters, including Dequoy and star Canadian receiver Tyson Philpot, should provide a much-needed boost.

Philpot could only watch from the sidelines as the losses piled up for Montreal, wishing he could make a difference.

The 25-year-old from Delta, B.C., will finally get his chance to help end the Alouettes’ slide after missing two months with a hamstring injury.

"Been a long time," he said Friday at Olympic Stadium. “To hear my name called, it's surreal.

"It's been tough watching close games, losing, just knowing I could be out there making those little plays to help turn things around."

After a bye week, the Alouettes will also welcome back receiver Austin Mack, returner James Letcher Jr., fullback David Dallaire and defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson – a 2023 all-star who hasn’t played since suffering a severe knee injury on Sept. 28 last year.

“It's a great, positive thing in our locker-room happening right now,” head coach Jason Maas said. “Still have to go out there and play hard for 60 minutes together, but when you're getting guys back that were starters and have played at high levels and have played together, they're all excited to play once again with one another and for each other.”

Montreal’s biggest piece, however, remains out.

Starting quarterback Davis Alexander, out with a hamstring injury, returned to practice in a limited capacity this week but won’t suit up against Hamilton.

That means James Morgan, who began the season as the Alouettes’ fourth-string QB, is tabbed to make his second CFL start, with backups McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Caleb Evans also sidelined for the foreseeable future. Montreal is 1-6 without Alexander under centre.

Morgan endured a rocky first start two weeks ago. He threw for 198 yards on 18-of-33 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 26-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as the Alouettes went winless in August.

After a mix of training and family time during the bye week, followed by his first full week of practice as the No. 1 pivot, the 28-year-old American says he’s well-prepared for his second chance.

He’ll also have more weapons to choose from with Philpot and Mack – two of Montreal’s most dynamic receivers – back in action.

"As a quarterback, that's awesome to have those guys back,” Morgan said. “Their explosiveness is off the charts, man. The ability of those guys to not only get open, but once they get the ball in their hands and make a play, it's phenomenal.”

The well-rested Alouettes will also have the advantage of facing a team coming off a short week.

The Ticats suffered a gutting 35-33 defeat to the Toronto Argonauts on Monday, losing on a walk-off field goal despite taking the lead with 18 seconds remaining.

Hamilton has let a chance at taking a comfortable lead atop the East Division slip away during its three-game slide, allowing 105 points in the process.

“We’ve got to do the things that we’re coached to do, and not 52 of the 56 plays, closer to 55 of the 56 plays,” Ticats coach Scott Milanovich told reporters Thursday in Hamilton. “It’s a guy doing his own thing here, and a guy doing his own thing there, and I told them this morning - it’s all of them, it’s not just the rookie.”

On offence, the Ticats are among the league leaders in most categories.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is having a Most Outstanding Player-calibre season, with 3,462 passing yards, a league-leading 24 touchdown passes and only six interceptions.

Montreal, however, will look to exploit Hamilton’s heavy reliance on its veteran pivot. The Ticats rank second-last in rushing yards (72.3 per game) and carries (186).

"Great opportunity to get some sacks,” said Johnson, eager for his first game in nearly 12 months. “Wouldn't we love to see that? First game back, get in the backfield, that'd be lovely for myself.

“I think every team should depend on a run game, so I think that's a different approach. We'll see how it goes for them. They had success with it, and we like teams to be one-dimensional."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.