Jason Maas expects veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson to be a Montreal Alouette sooner rather than later.

Montreal acquired the rights to Bethel-Thompson from the Edmonton Elks last month for former starter Cody Fajardo.

Bethel-Thompson, 36, is slated to become a CFL free agent Feb. 11 but Maas told reporters during a CFL zoom call Monday he anticipates Bethel-Thompson signing with Montreal very shortly.

Bethel-Thompson threw for 3,748 yards and 24 touchdowns in 16 games with Edmonton in 2024.

He previously spent five seasons with Toronto (2017-19, 21-22), helping the Argos win a Grey Cup in 2022 before joining the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League (USFL) in 2023.

The signing of Bethel-Thompson would solidify Montreal's young quarterback room.

Davis Alexander, who signed a three-year extension at season's end to be Montreal's full-time starter, is just 26 and joined the franchise in 2022.

But Alexander was 5-0 last year starting in place of the injured Fajardo.

Caleb Evans, 26, enters his fifth CFL season and second with Montreal but is coming off a season-ending knee injury while James Morgan, 27, dressed for four games last season, his first with the Als, but didn't throw a pass.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.