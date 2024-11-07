MONTREAL — Chad Kelly had a game — and performance — to forget 12 months ago.

The Montreal Alouettes are hoping the Toronto Argonauts quarterback lives a similar nightmare this week.

Montreal hosts the CFL's East Division final Saturday in a rematch of last year's showdown that saw Kelly, later named the league's Most Outstanding Player, throw four interceptions in a stunning 38-17 upset at BMO Field.

"I’m very motivated,” Montreal linebacker Tyrice Beverette said Thursday at Stade Hébert. “We've seen it can happen, we know what can happen.

“As long as we play our game, play physical, get him rattled, get him off his spot, make him play left-handed, we know that the outcome can be what it was last year.”

Marc-Antoine Dequoy sparked Montreal’s defensive masterclass by returning an interception 101 yards for a touchdown on the first drive of the game. Kelly and the Argonauts never recovered.

“We were moving the ball and (Kelly) was doing well,” Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “Then we made the decision to pull the one and (Montreal) picked it and went the other way, and so I thought it got caught in quicksand a little bit.

"I don't want to relive the past too much … it's a new year, a new team and he'll learn from his performance last year."

The Alouettes went on to force nine total turnovers, including another pick-six in the second half.

But if Kelly’s outing last week is any indicator, he appears to have put that disastrous East final behind him.

In his first playoff appearance since, he put up a stellar 358 yards and four TDs on 18-for-20 completions in Toronto’s 58-38 East semifinal win over Ottawa. He also rushed for a major.

"It's done and over with," Kelly said of last year's East final. "I definitely looked at it throughout this year but it's about managing. Take what they give you and if it's not there don't force it."

Dequoy knows the Alouettes will have to be opportunistic again with Kelly hungry for redemption.

"Chad is an excellent quarterback in this league," Dequoy said. “He's a quarterback who's really dominant, who has a really good arm.

"The key is, if he makes mistakes we have to capitalize on them. But I'm expecting a perfect game from him ... it's up to us to limit the damage."

Kelly was suspended the first nine games of this season for violating the CFL’s gender-based policy after a former Argos strength and conditioning coach filed a lawsuit against him for sexual harassment. The lawsuit was settled in June through mediation and Kelly was reinstated by the CFL in August.

In eight regular-season starts, the 30-year-old American completed 67.8 per cent of passes for 2,451 yards, 10 TDs and eight interceptions. He also ran for 214 yards and five TDs as the Argos went 5-3, including a 37-31 win over the Alouettes.

Dequoy and Beverette — a nominee for outstanding defensive player — were named to the All-CFL Team on Thursday as two key cogs in a Montreal defence that also includes hard-hitting middle linebacker Darnell Sankey.

The Alouettes allowed the second-fewest opponent passing yards this season despite having to defend the most passing attempts in the league.

Rather than just shutting down Kelly, the Alouettes hope their defence — which carried the team much of last season en route to the Grey Cup — dominates again on Saturday.

"We want to put fear into everybody we play, every quarterback, every running back," Sankey said. "That's what our defence is built on, putting fear into offences. We don't care who we play against. (Kelly) just happens to be the quarterback of this next team."

The Alouettes and Argonauts are facing off for a spot in the Grey Cup for the third consecutive season. The Argos won the matchup in 2022 with Kelly as the backup before winning the title.

LACK OF MACK?

Star Alouettes receiver Austin Mack missed practice to get treatment on Thursday after being a full participant earlier in the week.

The CFL listed Mack's ailment as a hamstring injury, but head coach Jason Maas said he was "very confident" the wideout would play on Saturday.

Mack led the Alouettes with 1,154 receiving yards last year, but hasn’t had the same production this season.

After a stint with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, the former Ohio State Buckeye returned to Montreal mid-season and made 10 receptions for 145 yards without a touchdown in three games. Mack also missed a chunk of the season with an ankle injury.

— With files from Dan Ralph in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.