The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive lineman Shawn Lemon to a one-year extension, the team announced Thursday.

Lemon, 35, joined the Alouettes mid-season after being released from the BC Lions at the beginning of the 2023 campaign.

The Charleston, S.C., native played in 13 regular-season games for the Als and recorded his 100th career sack against the Ottawa Redblacks on Thanksgiving Monday.

Lemon also recorded a sack and three tackles during the Alouettes' 110th Grey Cup win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

"Shawn had an immediate impact on our defence and he did an excellent job of manhandling opposing quarterbacks,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement

"He arrived in the middle of the season and adapted to the team chemistry instantly. He has been an excellent veteran for our young players and he fully deserves what is happening to him. We are happy that he is coming back with us."

Prior to joining the Als, the now three-time Grey Cup champion spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2011), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2011, 2016), Edmonton (2012-13, 2021), Stampeders (2013-14, 2021-22), Toronto Argonauts (2016-18, 2019) and three stints with the Lions (2018, 2019, 2023).

In 148 games in the CFL, Lemon has earned 257 defensive tackles, 101 sacks and 31 forced fumbles.