VANCOUVER — Jason Maas of the Montreal Alouettes captured the Annis Stukus Trophy on Thursday night as the CFL's coach of the year.

Maas was honoured during the CFL's awards banquet.

Voting for the award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Maas guided Montreal (league-best 12-5-1 record) to the top spot in the East Division for the first time since 2012.

Montreal last recorded 12 regular-season wins in 2010.

Maas guided Montreal to a Grey Cup title last year, his first as the team's head coach.

Corey Mace, who led Saskatchewan (9-8-1) to second spot in the West Division in his first season as head coach, was the finalist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.