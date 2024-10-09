The Montreal Alouettes have their eyes set on being ready for the postseason.

Montreal’s playoff path was set in stone when they clinched the East Division title after the Ottawa Redblacks lost to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 17.

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Alouettes have no inclination to let their foot off the gas and plan to use those three games to make sure they’re ready for whoever they face in the Eastern Final on Nov. 9.

“There’s no such thing as a meaningless game for us,” head coach Jason Maas told TSN690 on Wednesday. “We talked to our guys after the Toronto game [on Sept. 28] when we had first place locked up and getting the bye [into the East Final]. We told them do not rest on that. That’s our awareness factor, but not our focus.”

Maas added that while he intends to make sure everyone on his roster will have experience and be ready to go in the playoffs, he plans on having his starters play in all of the remaining games.

“We told our starters that if they’re healthy, they’re playing, just like they would at the start of the year,” said Maas. “A guy is going to play. Even if they’re a little nicked up, they’re going to play. That’s just our mentality, that’s just how we’re going to stay sharp. We’re not resting anybody unless it’s a health issue.”

One of the players Maas wants to keep ready even if he doesn’t start is quarterback Davis Alexander. The 25-year-old pivot stepped into the starting role for four games when Cody Fajardo was out with a with a hamstring injury.

Davis kept the Alouettes afloat while Fajardo was out, going 4-0 while throwing for 972 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

“You’ll definitely be able to see to see Davis play because we’ll need him down the stretch,” said Maas. “If something were to happen in the playoffs, you’ll want all your guys to have experience and ready to go.”

The Alouettes are also becoming healthier as they approach the end of the season. Entering Week 17 prior to their bye week, all players on their injury report were marked as available except for backup quarterback Caleb Evans, who is out with a knee injury.

The team continues to be without wide receivers Tyson Philpot and the newly re-signed Austin Mack, but Maas believes his team’s journey with injuries this season has only enriched his club as they enter the playoffs.

“We faced our challenges like every other team throughout the year, no doubt about that,” said Maas. “The reason we don’t use it as an excuse is because it’s been a positive at times because we [now] have experienced guys in our locker room.

“We have a lot of guys who have played now for us, so our practices are better, and experience is what you want to have down the stretch. I think we’re right where we need to be to end the year and go right into the playoffs.”