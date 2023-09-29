OTTAWA — With just four games remaining this season, the Ottawa Redblacks know there is little room for error.

The Redblacks (4-10) sit outside the CFL's playoff picture, but they’re not eliminated. They will try to keep those hopes alive when they host the Montreal Alouettes (7-7) Saturday afternoon. Montreal can clinch a post-season berth with a win.

The Redblacks have two games left against both the Alouettes and Toronto, which doesn’t bode well for Ottawa considering its record against East Division rivals. The Redblacks have lost 16 consecutive home games to East competition, with their last win coming Nov. 2, 2018 against Toronto.

Ottawa needs to win and have Calgary beat Hamilton on Saturday just to stay in playoff contention. But quarterback Dustin Crum says even having a chance at the post-season is still an advantage for the Redblacks.

“To not be eliminated from it is always a good thing,” Crum said. “It keeps you hungry, it gives you something to keep working for, but obviously a long way to get there still so we’re taking it one day at a time.”

Ottawa's dim playoff chances are largely a product of a seven-game losing streak that ended last week with a 36-28 victory over Saskatchewan. The Redblacks will be looking to build off momentum from the win.

“We continue to always focus on building off the previous week and, you know, last week guys came out here and played a good game of football,” said Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce. “For us we take what we can off of that, but really we focus on this week. Montreal is a different team and we know nothing that we did last week is going to necessarily give us any extra points this week.”

Both teams come in having gone 1-4 in the past five games, leaving the Redblacks with the task of trying to hold off a determined Alouettes squad.

“They’re a pretty talented defence and they’re going to have times where they’re going to make plays and some of the times where their DB’s are going to do a really good job of covering our guys," said Crum. "You can’t try to force things or force big plays to happen. They’re going to happen when they happen. We have a lot of playmakers that will do their thing.”

The Redblacks will be getting some reinforcements as Money Hunter, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle in late May, will make his season debut. The veteran cornerback is a welcome sight for a team that’s struggled.

Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, who had been placed on the six-game injured list after injuring his ankle during an altercation between players just over a week ago, will also return to the lineup.

“Money’s an amazing playmaker, one of the best in this league I think,” said Santos-Knox. “To have him back is not just a confidence boost for us as a defence, but also a locker room moral booster. He’s one of our leaders by far.”

The last time these two teams met, just over a month ago, the Alouettes generated a late comeback and won 25-24. While the Redblacks have moved on from the loss, the lesson hasn’t been forgotten.

“You want to make sure you learn from it,” said Santos-Knox. “We’ve definitely touched on the point that you have to finish games, because it’s a team that’s not just going to lay down when they’re down and losing so you’ve always got to fight to the end and make sure you play for four complete quarters.”

Ottawa’s season has been defined by disastrous finishes. Just one of the Redblacks' games has been decided by more than 13 points. Seven games have been decided by four points or less, and they have a 2-5 record in those games.

ALOUETTES (7-7) at REDBLACKS (4-10)

Saturday, TD Place Stadium

WHO NEEDS HOME FIELD?: Montreal has won 11 of their 15 visits to TD Place since Ottawa returned to the league in 2014.

LEADERS OF THE PACK: Ottawa leads the CFL with 136 rushing yards per game.

THROW IT OUT THERE: Bob Dyce has made more challenges than any other coach with 10 and has won the most with five this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.