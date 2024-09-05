The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that wide receiver Austin Mack has been placed on the six-game injured list with an ankle injury he suffered in practice on Wednesday.

This unfortunate move comes just one game into Mack's return to the CFL.

The 27-year-old tried to make a move to the NFL this season, but was cut from the Atlanta Falcons' roster on Aug. 13.

He caught three passes for 32 yards in the Als' 21-17 victory over the Edmonton Elks last weekend.

Mack had 78 catches for 1,154 yards in 2023, along with four touchdowns and was a featured piece of the Alouettes’ squad that captured the 110th Grey Cup.

Mack joins a number of talented receivers on the team’s injured list. Tyson Philpot, Kaion Julien-Grant and Tyler Snead are all currently on the six-game injured list.

Montreal returns to action against the BC Lions on Friday, riding a five-game winning streak and holding a 2.5-game lead for the East Division title at 10-1.

