The Montreal Alouettes placed quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson on the six-game injured list on Wednesday.

Bethel-Thompson, 37, started Friday's 23-22 loss to the Edmonton Elks, throwing for 79 yards with an interception.

The 6-foot-3 pivot left the game in the second half after injuring his right elbow and was replaced by Caleb Evans.

Evans threw for 113 yards with a touchdown in the hard-luck loss.

This is Bethel-Thompson's first season with Montreal after he was acquired from the Elks in the off-season in exchange for quarterback Cody Fajardo.

He has thrown for 957 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions in six appearances this season.

Originally signed by the Toronto Argonauts in 2017, Bethel-Thompson has 17,966 throwing yards with 98 touchdowns and 65 interceptions in his seven-season career split between the Argonauts, Elks, and Alouettes.. He helped the Argonauts win the Grey Cup in 2017 and 2022.

The Alouettes signed quarterback Cameron Dukes in a corresponding move on Wednesday.

Dukes, 27, appeared in 10 games with the Argonauts last season, throwing for 1,444 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

The 6-foot pivot began the pre-season with the Argonauts but was released at the beginning of June.

Dukes has 2,204 passing yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions in his two seasons in the CFL.