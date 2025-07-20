The Montreal Alouettes have placed quarterback Davis Alexander on the six-game injured list after he aggravated his hamstring injury at the end of their game on Thursday, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Alexander led the Alouettes to a 26-25 come-from-behind comeback victory over the Toronto Argonauts in that game, but suffered a leg injury as he ran the winning touchdown into the end zone in the fourth quarter.

As Alexander scampered into the end zone from 10 yards out to take the lead, he grabbed at the back of his leg as he crossed the goal line.

He waived off the training staff and stayed out to attempt a two-point conversion that was not successful.

"It's a tough thing. I mean, it's something that we're going to have to evaluate and figure out what to do from here. Obviously I'll be out for a little bit," Alexander told TSN's Matthew Scianitti after the game.

After the Alouettes forced the Argonauts into a late turnover, Caleb Evans came out to finish the game at quarterback while Alexander remained on the sidelines.

Alexander returned to action on Thursday after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

With the victory he ran his personal record to 8-0, tying CFL legend Danny McManus for the best start to a career.

Alexander has completed 88 of 121 passes for 1,106 yards, with six touchdowns and three interceptions in four games this season. He missed two games with the injury, both losses for the Alouettes.