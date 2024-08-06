The Montreal Alouettes have announced that quarterback Caleb Evans will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he sustained against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.

The Alouettes also announced the signing of quarterback Dominique Davis.

Evans appeared to sustain the injury following a seven-yard run to the five-yard line with 2:06 remaining in Montreal's 33-16 win. He came on in relief of starter Davis Alexander, who briefly left the game after being hit hard by Ticats lineman Casey Sayles. Evans threw a 39-yard touchdown to David Dallaire on his first play to put the Als up 27-8.

In eight games with the Alouettes this season, the 26-year-old has completed 26-of-45 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns to go with two interceptions. He's added 55 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Davis, 35, appeared in 18 games for the BC Lions last season, completing nine-of-21 passes for 74 yards, adding 65 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Starting quarterback Cody Fajardo was taken off the six-game injured list last week and is expected to be active for the team's rematch against the Tiger-Cats on Saturday.