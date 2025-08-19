The Montreal Alouettes announced that quarterback Caleb Evans will miss the rest of the 2025 season with a torn ACL.

The team also announced the signing of quarterback Shea Patterson.

Evans sustained the injury last Satuerday against the BC Lions when he was sacked by Lions defensive end Sione Teuhema in the second quarter and struggled to get back to his feet.

Evans spent the rest of the second quarter sitting on the sidelines, then left the field in the back of a cart with crutches and wearing no pads at halftime. He was seen on crutches after the game with a bandage around his right knee.

The 27-year-old American is the latest Alouettes quarterback to suffer a long-trm injury, joining No. 1 quarterback David Alexander and backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who are both on the six-game injured list.

Evans had amassed 207 passing yards and one touchdown with Montreal this seeason.

Patterson will join James Morgan and Cameron Dukes in the Als QB room.