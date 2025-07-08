Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander is expected to return in Week 7 against the Toronto Argonauts, following the team's bye in Week 6, according to Montreal head coach Jason Maas.

“He was close [to playing in Week 5],” Maas said to the media after Montreal’s last-second 21-20 loss to the BC Lions. “We’ve got a bye week to get rest and the expectation is that Davis is back ready for us to play at home against Toronto.”

Alexander did not practice at all in Week 4 and was a limited participant the following week after suffering a hamstring injury back in Week 3 against the Edmonton Elks while rolling out of the pocket.

Alexander was one of the best quarterbacks in the league to begin the season before missing the past two games. He amassed 803 yards and five touchdowns while completing 75.6 per cent of his passes (second in the CFL).

The Portland State alum sits at 7-0 as a starter dating back to last year and had Montreal leading the league in offensive points per game (31.0) and net offensive yards (406.3) at the time of his injury.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who was acquired via trade from the Edmonton Elks this offseason in exchange for Cody Fajardo, started in Alexander's place and threw for 395 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in losses to Hamilton and BC.