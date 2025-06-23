Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander did not participate in Monday’s team practice after suffering a hamstring injury in last week's 38-28 win over the Edmonton Elks.

The 26-year-old exited following a play where he came up limping after flipping a pass to fullback Jacob Mason in the third quarter.

Alexander has not been ruled out for the teams' Week 4 matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“He’s getting treatment,” said Mass following Monday's Alouettes practice. “We did quite a few things inside the facility today to stay out of the heat. He did a lot of mental work with us there, and he’s continuing his treatment. We’ll assess him later in the week to determine his availability for Friday night.”

Alexander has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season, leading the CFL in touchdowns (five), sitting second in completion percentage (75.6), and third in yards (803). He also has six carries for 64 yards.

The Portland State alum improved to 7-0 as a starter, while helping Montreal to the league lead in offensive points per game (31.0) and net offensive yards (406.3).

If Alexander can't go, veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson is in line to suit up as he took the majority of the first-team reps on Monday. The 36-year-old completed six of eight passes for 77 yards in in relief against the Elks last week.