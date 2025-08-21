Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander is targeting a September return to action, according to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

Alexander threw a little prior to Thursday’s game between the Alouettes and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and was seen on the sidelines with a compression sleeve on his injured left leg.

The 26-year-old was placed on the six-game injured list on July 20 after he aggravated a hamstring injury running in the winning score at the end of the Alouettes’ 26-25 victory over the Toronto Argonauts in Week 7.

Alexander had previously missed the team’s Week 4 and 5 contests with a hamstring injury, before taking the field against the Argonauts after the team had a bye in Week 6.

With the victory over the Argos, Alexander improved to 8-0 as a starter in the CFL and matched Danny McManus’ record of eight straight victories to begin a career.

The Gig Harbor, Washington native has appeared in four games for the Alouettes in 2025 and has thrown for 1,106 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions.

He has also rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown across his four games this season.

The Alouettes started fourth-string QB James Morgan on Thursday against the Blue Bombers after Alexander, McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Caleb Evans all suffered injuries at the position.

The team also added quarterbacks Cameron Dukes and Shea Patterson to the roster behind Morgan.