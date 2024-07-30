Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo is set to return to the practice field Tuesday after being removed from the six-game injured list.

Fajardo was placed on the reserve list last week with a hamstring injury and missed the team's 20-16 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Fajardo was injured in the team's July 11 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the first quarter due to a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old pivot, who helped the Als capture the Grey Cup in 2023 in his first season with Montreal, has thrown for 1,636 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions over six games this season.

Montreal sits first in the East Division with a 6-1 record and will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-5) on Friday.