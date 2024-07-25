The Montreal Alouettes return from the bye week without Cody Fajardo.

The veteran quarterback won't play Thursday night when Montreal (5-1) hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-1) in a battle of division leaders. Fajardo went on the six-game injured list Wednesday after sustaining a hamstring ailment in the Alouettes' 37-18 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on July 11.

Caleb Evans will start against the Riders. He was 12-of-22 passing for 127 yards with two TDs and two interceptions (one returned for TD) versus Toronto. He also rushed five times for 18 yards.

The good news for Montreal is it won twice last season with Evans under centre. And in the Alouettes' 30-20 road win over Toronto last month, Evans completed 2-of-3 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown while running for another.

Montreal will also be without Canadian receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (shoulder).

Shea Patterson will make a fourth straight start for Saskatchewan in place of veteran Trevor Harris (knee). Patterson has led the Riders to victories in two of their previous three contests, including a 19-9 decision last week over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Patterson was a tidy 17-of-25 passing for 261 yards and a touchdown against the Bombers. He also ran four times for 35 yards.

But Saskatchewan also got 88 yards rushing on 17 carries from A.J. Ouellette (hip), who won't play against Montreal. Neither will receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (shoulder), who had four catches for 60 yards versus Winnipeg.

Rookie Ajou Ajou recorded four receptions for a game-high 110 yards against the Bombers.

Montreal currently leads the CFL in fewest offensive points (19.3 per game) and offensive TDs (10) allowed. But the Alouettes had trouble stopping the run against Toronto, which rushed for 183 yards and are ranked eighth against the run (109 yards per game).

However, the unit will be bolstered by the return of Canadian safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy.

Montreal also allowed a 103-yard kickoff return TD by Toronto's Janarion Grant.

Saskatchewan's defence should provide Evans with a stiff test as it is ranked second in fewest offensive points (22 per game) and TDs (11) allowed. It's also tops in turnovers forced (19), interceptions (12) and fumble recoveries (six) but last against the pass (328.2 yards).

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Calgary Stampeders versus Ottawa Redblacks (Friday night)

At Ottawa, the Redblacks (4-2) chase a fourth straight home win having claimed their previous three by a combined 12 points. They're also coming off a home-and-home sweep of the Edmonton Elks that improved their record versus the West Division to 3-1. Jake Maier threw for 303 yards and three TDs to lead Calgary (3-3) past B.C. 25-24 last week, but all three of the Stampeders victories have come at home.

Pick: Ottawa.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus Toronto Argonauts (Saturday night)

At Toronto, it's unclear if Cameron Dukes or Nick Arbuckle will start for the Argos (3-3). Arbuckle came off the bench to provide a spark in last week's 27-24 road loss in Hamilton, the club's third in four games. The Bombers (2-5) are coming off that 19-9 road defeat to Saskatchewan. Starter Zach Collaros has more interceptions (seven) than TDs (two) and just one 300-yard passing game. Winnipeg is last overall in offensive scoring (19.9 points per game).

Pick: Toronto.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats versus Edmonton Elks (Sunday night)

At Edmonton, Hamilton (1-5) looks to make it two straight victories after earning its first win of the season last week versus Toronto. Converting two forced turnovers into TDs proved key for the Ticats, who sit second overall in net offence (377.7 yards per game), but tied for sixth in offensive scoring (24.2 points per game). The Elks (0-6) lost in Ottawa last week in interim coach Jarious Jackson's head-coaching debut and are 0-4 versus the East Division.

Pick: Hamilton.

Last week: 0-4.

CP's overall record: 14-14.

