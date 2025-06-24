Week 4 of the CFL season has arrived with four days of action coming up on TSN.

The undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers will open the slate Thursday against the winless Edmonton Elks. Friday will see the Montreal Alouettes eyeing their fourth win of the early season against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, with the Saskatchewan Roughriders also going for win No. 4 Saturday as they host the B.C. Lions. Sunday features the Toronto Argonauts on the road against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Elks vs. Blue Bombers - Thursday on TSN

Kicking off Week 4, the Edmonton Elks will seek their first win this season as they hit the road to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

One of the three remaining winless teams in the Elks will roll into Winnipeg to take on the undefeated Blue Bombers to begin Week 4.

The Elks and Tre Ford struggled against the Montreal Alouettes in the Week 3 opener basically throughout the entire game, adding points late to make the 38-28 score seem closer than it was.

The offence will also be taking a major hit for this matchup, as starting centre David Beard was placed on the six-game injured list with a calf injury.

While the offence hasn’t been good to start the year for Edmonton, the defence is doing even worse. The Elks are allowing the most points per game (34.5), net offence per game (436.5), and the most yards per play (7.79).

Edmonton’s revamped defence is still trying to gel, but will have to do it sooner rather than later when going up against a two-time Most Outstanding Player in Zach Collaros.

The 36-year-old made his season debut last week, and while it wasn’t picture perfect completing 18-of-25 passes for 179 yards to go along with two touchdowns and interceptions apiece, his performances should only go up.

Instead, it’s been the run game, without Brady Oliveira by the way, and the defence that has propped Winnipeg to a 2-0 start.

The Bombers lead the CFL in rushing yards per game (143.5) using two rookies in Canadian Matthew Peterson and American Quinton Cooley. The defence has also been great, allowing the least number of points per game (17) and allowing a league-low three touchdowns.

Alouettes vs. Tiger-Cats - Friday on TSN

The undefeated Montreal Alouettes will look to keep the good times rolling, travelling to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.

The Tiger-Cats are coming off a bye week where they have had ample time to prepare for arguably the league’s best team, the Alouettes, in hopes of earning their first win.

Similar to last season, a majority of Hamilton’s problems have come on the defensive side of the ball. The Tiger-Cats are allowing the second most points per game (33.0) and the second most net offence (422), sitting just ahead of the Elks in both categories.

Hamilton has been particularly bad defending the run, allowing a CFL-worst 145.5 yards along the ground per game.

While offensively they have been fine, sitting in the middle of the pack in most categories thanks to the passing attack led by Bo Levi Mitchell and Kenny Lawler, the run game has been nonexistent.

Hamilton has a league-worst 98 total yards along the ground, and it won't get any easier for the unit as they go against a top defence in Montreal.

The Alouettes have been lockdown dating all the way back to their Grey Cup winning season in 2023 and have kept it up in 2025, allowing the least amount of net offensive yards per game (307.7) and second least number of points per game (18.7).

It’s been Montreal’s offence that has taken a step up this season, however, thanks to Davis Alexander who is now 7-0 as a starter dating back to last season. The unit is the only one in the CFL to have over 100 total points (105) and over 1200 yards of total offence (1219), while Alexander has been fantastic.

The Tiger-Cats might catch a break, however, as Alexander didn’t participate in Alouettes practice on Monday due to a hamstring injury the 26-year-old suffered in the third quarter last week against the Elks.

If he can’t go, it will be McLeod Bethel-Thompson taking the reins who came in relief last week. The two-time East All-CFL member went 6-for-8 for 77 yards against Edmonton.

Lions vs. Roughriders - Saturday on TSN

After losing back-to-back games, the BC Lions will look to get back on track against the undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

Another matchup with QB uncertainty, the Lions will look to get back on track at Mosaic Stadium against the Roughriders.

It’s currently unknown if Victoria native Nathan Rourke will suit up after the 27-year-old was pulled midway through the fourth quarter of the teams’ Week 1 loss, suffering a pulled oblique, per TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Stepping into the starting role was 14-year CFL veteran Jeremiah Masoli. While going up against a tough defence in Winnipeg, the 36-year-old struggled. Masoli completed 25-of-44 passes for 281 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while only managing to put up eight offensive points.

To support the quarterback in this one, BC could try to get the run game going, though it hasn’t been particularly good this season, and the Roughriders are dominant in defending the run. The Riders have only allowed a staggering 136 yards along the ground in 2025, averaging the least amount per game (45.3) by just over 20 more yards than second place (Winnipeg – 66.0).

Saskatchewan offensively has been great and balanced, all led by Trevor Harris. The team sits in the top half of the league in total rushing (366) and passing yards (806) while Harris sits in the top three in, of course, passing yards, touchdowns (five), and completion percentage (72.5).

Argonauts vs Redblacks - Sunday on TSN

In the first game on a Sunday this season, the Toronto Argonauts will travel to the nation’s capital in search of their first win against the Ottawa Redblacks

An all-Ontario matchup between the Redblacks and Argonauts caps off Week 4, while both teams have injuries to their starting pivots, one of them found a way to get their first win last week.

The Redblacks, using their third quarterback in as many games, took down the Calgary Stampeders in a windy, rainy, overall gross contest. It was Dustin Crum leading the charge, completing 9-of-22 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown.

It was his running ability, along with his pair of running backs and Ottawa’s defence that got the win. Crum carried the rock 11 times for 64 yards while the duo of William Stanback and Daniel Adeboboye rumbled 19 times for 178 yards. The defence was also great, only allowing 12 points and coming up with two crucial stops on third and goal.

It remains unclear if Dru Brown will be ready to go or if Crum or Mattthew Shiltz will have to fill in once again.

Toronto also has an unclear quarterback situation, as Chad Kelly is yet to suit up. Nick Arbuckle has done the best he can to fill in, leading the league in passing yards (841) while being in the top half in completion percentage (72.0) and touchdowns (four).

It hasn’t resulted in overall productive offence however, as the Argos sit dead last in the CFL in net offence (306.7) and points for (20.3) while Arbuckle leads the league in interceptions (five).

When Kelly had missed time before, Toronto could rely on its defence.

That hasn’t been the case this year.

The team has lost many key contributors from that side of the ball over the last two off-seasons and hasn’t performed well this year. Toronto is averaging 32.0 points per game (third worst), 131.3 yards along the ground per game (second worst) and has allowed a league-most 11 touchdowns.