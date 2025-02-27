MONTREAL - The Montreal Alouettes signed American defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson to a contract extension Thursday.

The deal keeps Johnson under contract through the 2026 season.

The six-foot, 285-pound Johnson had 35 tackles, six sacks, a blocked kick and four pass knockdowns in 15 regular-season games last year.

Mustafa enters his fourth CFL season, all with Montreal.

He has appeared in 40 career regular-season games, registering 96 tackles, 15 sacks and a defensive touchdown.

He has also suited up for five playoff games, including Montreal's Grey Cup win over Winnipeg in 2023.

---

Toronto Argonauts sign Super Bowl winner Armani Watts

TORONTO -- The Toronto Argonauts bolstered their secondary Thursday by signing American defensive back Armani Watts, a Super Bowl champion.

The five-foot-11, 205-pound spent four seasons with Kansas City (2018-21), helping the Chiefs down San Francisco 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City selected Watts in the fourth round, No. 124 overall, in the 2018 NFL draft. Watts appeared in 53 games with the Chiefs recording 58 tackles and one fumble recovery.

He also saw action in nine playoff games, including two Super Bowls. The other was the Chiefs' 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay on Feb. 7, 2021.

Watts signed with the Indianapolis Colts on April 5, 2022 but missed the entire season after being placed on injured reserve Aug. 30 with an an ankle injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.