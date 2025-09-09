MONTREAL - The Montreal Alouettes signed American running back Eno Benjamin on Tuesday.

Benjamin played in two games for the Calgary Stampeders this season, totalling 80 kickoff-return yards, 43 punt-return yards and seven rushing yards. The 26-year-old was released by Calgary last week.

After playing college ball at Arizona State University, the five-foot-nine, 207-pound Eno was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He compiled 431 rushing yards with three touchdowns on 111 carries, and 235 receiving yards on 31 receptions, in 24 games with the Cardinals, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

Eno joins the Alouettes (5-7) amid a five-game losing streak.

Montreal visits the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. Saskatchewan (10-2) boasts the CFL's best record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.