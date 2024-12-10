MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed Canadian defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund to a one-year extension Tuesday.

The move keeps Adeyemi-Berglund with the CFL club through the 2026 season.

The six-foot-two, 248-pound Adeyemi-Berglund was the East Division's top Canadian last season.

He registered 36 tackles, including a league-leading nine for loss, five special-teams tackles, a team-high seven sacks, and a forced fumble over 17 regular-season games.

Adeyemi-Berglund, a native of Dartmouth, N.S., spent his first three CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

He joined the Alouettes as a free agent in February.

"Isaac quickly integrated into our defensive core, and his way of playing greatly helped our team," Montreal general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "As the season progressed, he became more comfortable.

"He finished the season strong, and we are excited that he is extending his stay with us. He is an important piece for our team."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.