MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed Canadian offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon to a one-year contract extension Thursday.

The deal leaves Gibbon under contract with the CFL club through the 2026 season.

The six-foot-four, 300-pound Gibbon appeared in 12 regular-season games last season, his second with Montreal. Gibbon, 27, of Hamilton, began his CFL career with the Tiger-Cats (2019, 2021-22) and also spent time with the Edmonton Elks (2022) before being dealt to the Alouettes before the 2023 campaign.

Gibbon was a member of Montreal's Grey Cup-winning squad in 2023.

Gibbon played collegiately at Waterloo before being taken in the first round, second overall, by Hamilton in the 2019 CFL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2025.