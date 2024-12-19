MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed American defensive back Kabion Ento to a two-year contract on Thursday, keeping him with the team through 2026.

Ento recorded 56 defensive tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 18 regular-season games as a starter last season.

The 28-year-old had 48 defensive tackles, three interceptions and a touchdown and helped the Alouettes win the Grey Cup in 2023, his first season in the CFL.

He had an interception, a forced fumble and two pass deflections in the championship game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound player was a member of the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2022.

He played college ball at the University of Colorado.

“Kabion has emerged as one of our key players over the last two years in our lineup,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “He was dominant at the end of the season and throughout the 2023 playoffs. This contract was a priority for us, and we are extremely happy to have it settled.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.