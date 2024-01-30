The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday they have signed former Auburn product Quindarious 'Smoke' Monday.

Les Alouettes annoncent la venue d'un nouveau talent 🇺🇸; Quindarious "Smoke" Monday.



The 23-year-old safety from Atlanta, Ga., was recently a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Prior to the NFL, Monday was a four-year letterman at Auburn was a starter his final two seasons, racking up five career interceptions and 172 tackles.