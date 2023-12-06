The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday they have signed American quarterback Cody Fajardo to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

On va te prendre un 7/49...



Our MVP is staying in the nest!



(📝: https://t.co/CnC8IKzj89)#Alouettes pic.twitter.com/o3Z5u4pv2S — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) December 6, 2023

Fajardo, a 31-year-old native Californian, capped off his first season with the Alouettes with their first Grey Cup title since 2010 and the honour of being named Grey Cup MVP for his 280 yards and three touchdowns against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“Cody adapted very quickly to our culture and quickly demonstrated his leadership qualities,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. "He has proven that he can win and excel under pressure and we are happy to extend his association with us."

The University of Nevada product played 16 games in the regular-season, for the Alouettes, finishing first in the CFL in pass completion percentage with 71.4 per cent. Fajardo also threw for 3,847 yards on 317 completed passes while adding 14 touchdown passes.

Prior to his time in Montreal, Fajardo played three seasons for the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019, 2021-22), one season with the BC Lions in 2018 and two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-17).