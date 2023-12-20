The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that head coach Jason Maas and general manager Danny Maciocia have signed multi-year contract extensions with the club.

Maas signed a three-year deal through the 2026 season, while Maciocia will remain in Montreal through 2027. Maciocia brought in key pieces that led the the Alouettes winning the 2023 Grey Cup, including linebacker Darnell Sankey, defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, and Grey Cup Most Outstanding Player Cody Fajardo.

Our Grey Cup masterminds 🧠 are here for the long haul.



The details: https://t.co/JTxRGmZl1Q #Alouettes 🖋️ presented by @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/y8hxcI4pYv — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) December 20, 2023

"I am extremely pleased to continue in the long term and to continue our work on a solid foundation,” said Maciocia. I want to thanks our owner Pierre Karl Péladeau and our president Mark Weightman for the opportunity. I like the chemistry within our team and the mentality we have implemented. Knowing that I will continue to work in Montreal with our same pool of players makes me very excited to start the season.”

Maciocia has a 27-23 record in three seasons as general manager.

“This is a great day for our organization,” said Alouettes President and CEO Mark Weightman. “I was happy to work with Danny again when I returned to the Alouettes last March and to know that we will work together for the next few years makes me smile. We like the direction our team is taking and this stability will only make us stronger.”

Maas was named head coach in December 2022 and led the club to an 11-7 record in his first season at the helm. The team reeled off eight-straight wins to end the season, finishing it off by lifting the Grey Cup following a thrilling 28-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.