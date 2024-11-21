MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed global kicker Jose Maltos to a two-year contract through the 2026 CFL season, the team announced Thursday.

The 33-year-old from Monterrey, Mexico impressed last season while kicker David Côté was out with a lower-body injury.

Maltos hit 33-of-36 field goal attempts (97 per cent success rate) and had a streak of 20 consecutive made field goals.

He also registered 2,880 yards on 45 kickoffs.

Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a release that Maltos has thrived under pressure since being elevated from Montreal's practice squad.

Maltos was selected by Ottawa in the 2019 CFL-LFA draft and spent two seasons with the Redblacks before joining Montreal in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.