Austin Mack's return to Montreal has been extended.

The Alouettes announced a four-year extension to keep the CFL All-Star receiver through 2028.

"Austin is an important part of this team, and we just proved it with this agreement," Als general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "This receiver has shown great chemistry on the field both with our quarterbacks and his other teammates. We are very excited that he will be an Alouette for many years."

Mack, 26, returned to the Als last week, following his release from the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in the team's 21-17 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Sunday, hauling in three passes for 32 yards.

A product of Ohio State, Mack finished fifth in the CFL in receiving last season with 1,154 yards on 78 receptions and four touchdowns.

Mack added six receptions for 103 yards and a TD in the team's 28-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in last fall's Grey Cup.

The Als (10-1) are next in action on Sept. 6 when they host the BC Lions (5-6).