The Montreal Alouettes announced a pair of signings on Saturday, adding Canadian wide receiver Nate Behar and American linebacker Bryce Notree.

Behar, 29, will play in his seventh season in the CFL. He spent the last four seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, and caught 39 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown last year.

The London, Ont., native has played in 90 games with the Edmonton Elks and Redblacks, totaling 179 catches for 1,926 yards and four touchdowns.

Notree returns to Montreal after spending his only season in the CFL there last year. He made 21 tackles with one sack in 10 games.

The 25-year-old from Arlington, Tex., signed with the Washington Commanders of the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but was released before the start of the season.

Montreal is off to a 5-1 start in their quest to repeat as Grey Cup champions, but suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 6 against the Toronto Argonauts. They return to action on July 25 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.