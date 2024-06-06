Wide receiver Tyler Snead left the Montreal Alouettes' season opener with a right ankle injury in the third quarter and will not return, per TSN's John Lu.

Lu reports that Snead spent several minutes in the team's medical tent after departing with the injury and was seen wearing a walking boot on the sideline.

Snead jumpstarted a scoring drive for the Alouettes in the third quarter with a 47-yard reception, and finished his night with two catches for 62 yards.

A surprise contributor for Montreal in his rookie season in 2023, Snead caught 56 passes on 76 targets for 788 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games a year ago.

The Raleigh, NC native spent the 2022 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Alouettes in 2023.