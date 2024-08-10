Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot exited Saturday's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the first quarter with a lower-body injury.

Philpot had just completed a four-yard catch 10 minutes into the quarter when he was hit by Tiger-Cats defensive back Richard Leonard and was favouring his ankle.

There was no score at the time of the injury.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver has 772 receiving yards with five touchdowns on 56 receptions this season.