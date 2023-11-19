Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot was named the Most Outstanding Canadian at the 110th Grey Cup.

Philpot's 19-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter cemented the 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Delta, B.C., native had 63 receiving yards with a touchdown in the Grey Cup game.

The 23-year-old receiver had 532 receiving yards with five touchdown on 47 receptions this season.