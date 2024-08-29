MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed Tyler Snead to a one-year extension on Thursday, keeping the American wide receiver under contract through the 2025 CFL season.

The five-foot-seven, 174-pound Snead produced 62 receiving yards on two catches in his only game this season, a 27-12 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 1.

The 24-year-old has since been on the six-game injured list with a foot injury.

Last season, Snead racked up 788 yards on 56 receptions, including five touchdowns, in 15 games. He added 51 yards on four catches to help Montreal win the Grey Cup last November.

Snead played college ball at East Carolina University from 2018-2021. He went undrafted to the NFL, but participated in the Pittsburgh Steelers' camp in 2022.

The Alouettes have picked up where they left off from last season, going 10-1 so far in the 2024 campaign. They are on a bye during Week 13.

"Tyler turned a lot of heads with his speed and his ability to catch difficult passes," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement.

"He brings a lot to our team, and we look forward to having him back on the field in the coming weeks."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.