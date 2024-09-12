Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot announced that he will be out for the remainder of the 2024 CFL season on Thursday.

Philpot suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of the Alouettes' 33-23 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 10 and the team placed him on the six-game injured list on Aug. 15..

The 24-year-old underwent surgery to place a screw in his foot two weeks ago and will have a second surgery in the coming weeks to remove it.

Montreal expects Philpot to be ready for training camp in 2025.

"Shout out to my team, the fans of the CFL, and the whole city of Montreal," Philpot said on Instagram. "I can't wait to be back healthy and write this next chapter in 2025."

Philpot is seventh in the CFL with 779 receiving yards with five touchdowns on 58 receptions this season.

The Calgary native helped the Alouettes win the Grey Cup last season against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recording 63 receiving yards with a touchdown and was named the Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian.

Philpot has 1,770 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns in three seasons with the Alouettes.