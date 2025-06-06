VANCOUVER - Nathan Rourke is trying to add a little something to his game this season — the B.C. Lions quarterback wants to have more fun.

"That’s a little bit of a goal for myself, trying to play a little bit more loose and not take things so seriously. So, trying to have a little bit more fun out there," he said. "And when you try to have fun, you probably end up doing that and actually having fun.”

Last season didn't go the way Rourke or the Lions expected.

The Canadian QB wasn't on B.C.'s roster to start the campaign as he worked to land a permanent job in the NFL.

He re-signed with the Lions — where he had a standout campaign in 2022 — in mid-August, but struggled in his return.

B.C. finished with a 9-9 regular-season record.

Vancouver hosted the Grey Cup, but hopes of a home-team win were quashed when the Saskatchewan Roughriders downed the Lions in the West semifinal.

B.C. will kick off a new campaign on Saturday when they host a revamped Edmonton Elks side.

With a full training camp behind him and new head coach Buck Pierce at the helm, the 27-year-old Rourke believes this year could be different.

“I feel good. Body feels good. I’m excited about Buck's offence," he said. "It’s been fun to practice these last couple of days and in training camp. Guys are excited about it. So hopefully that excitement just continues and turns into points.”

Pierce, a former CFL quarterback and longtime assistant coach with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, was named B.C.'s head coach and offensive coordinator in December, replacing Rick Campbell.

The entire league has long envied the offence Pierce crafted for the Blue Bombers, said Lions defensive back Garry Peters.

"They’ve been our rivals for so long, so I’ve admired him from afar. For him to finally be on my side, I can just pick his brain and learn as much as I can about the way they did things over there. Because obviously they’re a championship program," he said.

"For him to bring that over here and instil that in us, it gets me excited and gives me hope that we can do special things this year.”

Pierce helped the Bombers to five straight Grey Cup appearances, including wins in 2019 and 2021.

Having him in charge has injected a new sense of confidence into the Lions' players, said receiver Keon Hatcher.

"I feel like, especially in the offensive, the skill positions, we're very excited about what he's bringing to the table as an offensive coordinator, as a head coach, calling the plays and stuff like that," he said.

"I feel like he puts us in a great position to make plays. And I just can't say enough about how excited we are just to learn this offence and be able to go out there and put on a display during the season.”

After nearly a month getting to know his team at training camp in Kamloops, B.C., Pierce believes what could set his team apart this season is their competitive spirit.

"Ever since training camp got here, they’re pushing each other. I think when you look at the way they interact, the way they communicate, they’re really doing a good job of talking to each other, putting themselves in positions to be successful,” the coach said.

“Everybody’s talented at this level. And we have talented guys, just like everybody else. That’s what I keep talking to them about — what are we willing to do that other teams aren’t willing to do? If you want to be successful, you’ve got to put the work in. And I’m proud of this group because they’re workers.”

B.C. also made changes to its front office in December, elevating Ryan Rigmaiden from assistant general manager to general manager.

He responded with a series of off-season moves, including dealing veteran QB Vernon Adams Jr. to the Calgary Stampeders, signing former Toronto Argonaut Dejon Allen to add size and toughness to the offensive line in free agency, and bringing running back James Butler back into the fold following two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The current group is a good mix of young talent and veteran leaders, said Peters, who's heading into his 10th season with the Lions.

“Every year, everybody thinks their team is going to go to the Grey Cup. And it’s no different this year for us," he said. "But just us going through the process and focusing more on the details, the details are the most important thing. So for me, seeing all the guys focusing more on the details, it just gets me excited for what’s to come.”

2024 record: 9-9-0, third, West Division

Did you know?: Rap icon and noted sports fan Snoop Dogg will perform before the Lions' season opener on Saturday. More than 50,000 fans are expected to take in the concert — and the game — at B.C. Place.

Key additions: RB James Butler (Hamilton), OL Dejon Allen (Toronto), LB Micah Awe (Calgary), QB Jeremiah Masoli (Ottawa)

Key losses: QB Vernon Adams Jr. (Calgary), WR Alexander Hollins (free agent), FB David Mackie (retired), RB William Stanback (Ottawa), LB Ryder Varga (Toronto)

Players to watch: Rourke, Butler, DL Mathieu Betts, WR Justin McInnis

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.