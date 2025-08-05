Week 10 of the Canadian Football League season has arrived with four games in three days of action coming up on TSN.

The week begins with a bang on Thursday as two high-powered passing attacks take the field in a clash between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and BC Lions.

Friday Night Football features the Montreal Alouettes playing host to the Edmonton Elks. Wrapping up the week is a Saturday doubleheader, beginning with an all-Ontario matchup between the Ottawa Redblacks and Toronto Argonauts, before heading across the country to see the Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers battle.

Lions vs. Tiger-Cats

The Tiger-Cats will look to keep the good times rolling as they play host to the Lions on Thursday.

These two teams will meet once again after their combined 70-point offensive explosion in Week 8, when Hamilton snuck out with a victory.

The Tiger-Cats are the hottest team in the CFL right now, riding a six-game winning streak, mostly thanks to the play of Most Outstanding Player front runner Bo Levi Mitchell.

The Tiger-Cats have put up the most total offensive points (227) while Mitchell has been dicing, leading the CFL in passing yards and touchdowns while only having thrown three interceptions (the least amount among qualified quarterbacks).

The 35-year-old pivot is in search of his fifth nomination for the MOP award and will be looking to join an exclusive list of three-time MOP winners (Doug Flutie, Anthony Calvillo, Jackie Parker and Russ Jackson), after winning in 2016 and 2018.

The Lions will have another chance to try and stop Mitchell after he completed 34 of 41 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns in the last matchup.

If the defence can’t stop Hamilton’s offence, BC packs an offensive punch themselves, which was evident back in Week 8.

It all starts with quarterback Nathan Rourke, who’s been stellar since returning from an oblique injury four weeks ago. The 27-year-old Canadian has completed 70.9 per cent of his passes and is averaging 330 passing yards per game while throwing for six touchdowns and three interceptions total since then.

Receiver Keon Hatcher and running back James Butler have both rebounded from down years last season, with the latter leading the league in rushing and having a great game against his former team in the last matchup.

Butler ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns against the Tiger-Cats in Week 8 and the Lions would certainly love more of that this time around.



Elks vs. Alouettes

Friday Night Football features a pair of quarterbacks traded for each other this off-season as the Alouettes face the Elks.

On Dec. 17, 2024, the Alouettes sent 2023 Grey Cup MVP Cody Fajardo to the Elks in exchange for two-time Grey Cup champion McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Both players started the season as backups, but with Alouettes starter Davis Alexander placed on the six-game injured list with a nagging hamstring injury and the Elks’ Tre Ford benched, Fajardo and Bethel-Thompson seem to be primed to play against one another.

Edmonton’s offence has taken strides over the past two weeks with Fajardo at the helm. He has completed nearly 80 per cent of his passes thrown for 603 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

He’ll be going up against a defence that has been solid in Montreal over the past couple of seasons, though it is currently reeling.

The Alouettes are coming off their worst loss in two years after getting blown out 34-6 by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a game where nothing went right defensively, or offensively with Bethel-Thompson.



Redblacks vs. Argonauts

A pair of 2-6 teams from Ontario in the Argonauts and Redblacks begin Saturday’s doubleheader.

Ottawa and Toronto currently sit at the bottom of the Eastern Division. The Redblacks’ two wins have both come against the Stampeders, while the Argonauts’ wins have come against the Blue Bombers and the Redblacks.

Toronto claimed a 29-16 win over Ottawa back in Week 4, thanks to a strong defensive effort from Cam Judge and Andrew Chatfield Jr., as the pair combined for 17 tackles and three sacks.

It was Dustin Crum pivoting the Redblacks in that one, however, as starter Dru Brown was recovering from a hip injury. Brown will take the reins in this one, after he has only played in five contests this season.

The 28-year-old has looked good when he has played though, completing 72.6 per cent of his passes for 1,303 yards and seven touchdowns. With the tandem of Eugene Lewis and Justin Hardy both looking like top receivers north of the border, it could be too much for Toronto to handle.

Defensively, the Redblacks will have to handle a top receiver themselves, as they’ll be trying to stop the current league leader in receiving yards Damonte Coxie. Outside of Hamilton’s Kenny Lawler, no one has gotten more targets or catches of 20-plus yards than the 27-year-old, who has been Toronto’s best offensive weapon.



Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders

A Western Division matchup between the Stampeders and Blue Bombers rounds out Week 10 and caps off Saturday’s doubleheader.

Winnipeg started the 2025 season 3-0, looking like one of the best teams in the league. Then they ran into the Stampeders in back-to-back weeks, losing both games by a combined score of 77-36.

The defence needs to be better for Winnipeg as they are allowing 35 points per contest over the past four games, a run that started with their pair of matchups against the Stamps. The unit will have to try and match a Calgary defensive unit that’s been one of the best in the league on that side of the ball.

Both teams are in a similar boat for this matchup, however, with neither team going above .500 since those matchups and both missing their starting quarterbacks. It’s unclear if either Zach Collaros or Vernon Adams Jr. will play, or if Chris Streveler and P.J. Walker will take the reins for their teams once again.

