Week 15 in the CFL begins with an intriguing Friday Night Football clash between the BC Lions and the visiting Toronto Argonauts.

You can watch the game Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

The matchup is highlighted by two of the biggest quarterback names in the CFL going head-to-head for the first time as 2023 Most Outstanding Player Chad Kelly takes on Nathan Rourke, the 2022 Most Outstanding Canada.

Both quarterbacks are still trying to find their bearings after missing most of the 2024 season for various reasons.

Kelly, 30, was absent for the first nine games as he was serving as a suspension for violating the league's gender-based violence policy.

After putting together a terrific 2022 season with the Lions, Rourke did not play in the CFL last year as he was pursing NFL opportunities. The 26-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots in 2023 before spending time with the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons this summer during training camps.

Rourke never saw any regular season playing time in the NFL and made the decision to rejoin the Lions in mid-August.

Kelly and Rourke have shown glimpses of their past breakouts seasons in 2024, but are still working their way back to form. Both have struggled with turnovers, throwing a combined 13 interceptions in seven games.

Here's a closer look at their head-to-head numbers.

By the Numbers: Rourke vs. Kelly Nathan Rourke (BC Lions) Stat Chad Kelly (Toronto Argonauts) 4 Games 3 2-2 Record 1-2 73/114 Completions/Attempts 84/125 989 Yards 1,107 4 Touchdowns 4 7 Interceptions 6 146 Rushing Yards 56 2 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Rourke got off to a slow start in his return on Aug. 18, losing games to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa Redblacks without throwing a touchdown pass.

The Canadian has shown improvement in his last two games, however.

Rourke helped rout the Redblacks in a rematch on Aug. 31 and defeated the league-leading Montreal Alouettes this past weekend to improve the Lions to 7-6 on the season, tying them for first in the West Division with the Bombers.

Despite the short win streak, Rourke may not have secured a permanent spot behind centre for the Lions.

Veteran pivot Vernon Adams Jr. hasn't played since Aug. 1 with a knee injury, but was healthy enough to return in a backup role for Lions' win over the Als.

The 31-year-old Adams Jr., was arguably the best quarterback in the CFL before going down with his injury, throwing for 2,469 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions over 13 games.

With BC Place hosting 111th Grey Cup this November, the Lions are looking to become the first team since the 2013 Saskatchewan Roughriders to win the league title on home soil after the Riders hammered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 101st Grey Cup from Mosaic Stadium.

The Lions won't have too much patience if Rourke starts to struggle, especially with a player of Adams Jr.'s calibre waiting in the wings.

Kelly wasn't much sharper in his first game back against the Riders on Aug. 22, but still picked up a victory as the Argos won on the very rare walk-off rouge.

The Buffalo native has recorded impressive passing yards numbers - a combined 785 yards in the past two games - but the Argonauts have dropped back-to-back contests against East Division rivals in the Ticats and Redblacks.

Kelly threw four interceptions, including a pair of pick sixes to defensive back Damon Webb, during Saturday's rout against Ottawa. He was also sacked six times.

"I can't even put a grade on it," Kelly said. "It's a whole team effort and I've got to do a lot better being a leader."

The loss dropped the Argos to 6-6 on the season with plenty of work to do in order to catch the Redblacks (8-3-1) and defending Grey Cup champion Als (10-2) in the East Division.

With just seven weeks remaining until the playoffs, Friday's tilt between the Argonauts and Lions will have plenty of urgency from both sides, especially from the men behind centre.