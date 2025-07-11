It looks like it's all systems go once again for quarterback Nathan Rourke in Week 6 as his BC Lions take on the Edmonton Elks this weekend.

According to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji, Rourke took the majority of reps Friday at practice and is expected to start Sunday. The Lions' injury report also lists him as available, indicating he should make his second straight start after missing two games last month with an oblique injury.

Rourke returned for the Lions in Week 5, completing 22-of-36 passes for 352 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Lions' 21-20 comeback win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Meanwhile, Lalji reports defensive tackles DeWayne Hendrix and Jonah Tavai were each full participants in Friday's practice and are listed as questionable for Sunday.

The Lions (2-3) enter Week 6 fourth in the Western Division, trailing the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0), Calgary Stampeders (3-1) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-1).