The rust was apparent for Nathan Rourke in his return to the CFL Sunday night.

The 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian went 8-for-25 for 126 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers cruised to a 20-11 win, handing the BC Lions their fourth straight defeat.

Rourke was playing his first CFL game since re-joining the Lions earlier this week. He and the Lions struggled to get any offence going all evening, with Deatrick Nichols picking him off in the second quarter and Tyrell Ford intercepting him later in the same frame.

Zach Collaros threw for 288 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Blue Bombers in the victory. BC's only touchdown came on the final play from scrimmage with Rourke on the sideline.

The 26-year-old native of Victoria, B.C. cleared NFL waivers this past Monday, having been cut after just over a week with the Atlanta Falcons. He played a couple drives for Atlanta in their first pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins, completing three of 13 passes for 37 yards.

Rourke was released by New York Giants shortly after their training camp opened last month. New York claimed Rourke off waivers May 7 from the New England Patriots, who he finished last season with. He was inactive for two games before dressing as a backup in the Patriots regular-season finale versus the New York Jets on Jan. 7.

Rourke originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars following two seasons with the Lions.

BC (5-5) will be back in action on next Saturday evening in Ottawa against the Redblacks (6-2-1).